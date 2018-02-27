1 killed, 2 injured in shootings within minutes of each other in Baltimore

Two people were injured and one man was killed in two separate shootings that happened in about seven minutes of each other Tuesday night in Baltimore, police said.
Around 6:52 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the hip in the 5600 block of Lothian Road in Mid-Govans. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
About seven minutes later, a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 33-year-old woman was grazed in the forehead with a bullet in the 2800 block of Reisterstown Road near Mondawmin Mall. Both victims went to area hospitals; the woman went on her own, while the man was taken by ambulance.
Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.