Baltimore police investigate connections between two teens shot Wednesday

Baltimore police are investigating whether there is a connection between the shootings of two teenagers Wednesday in the city.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot, and officers were called to area hospitals to investigate, police said. The department said Thursday that they believe the incidents are related.

The 17-year-old was shot in the left arm. He was expected to survive, police said. While responding to that hospital, police received a call for a shooting victim at another area hospital. The 18-year-old's right elbow had been grazed in a shooting. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Police did not say where the shootings took place and provided no additional details other than detectives "are working to uncover the facts regarding this incident."

Anyone with information may call police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.