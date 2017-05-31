Robbery, assault charges filed against teens in crash that injured Baltimore officer

Robbery, assault and other charges have been filed against two teens involved in the crash of a carjacked vehicle that left a Baltimore Police robbery detective injured on Tuesday, police said Wednesday.

Deshawn Heartwell, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old boy have both been charged with armed robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft and possession of stolen property in relation to the crash and a robbery that police said occurred on Tuesday in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane in Frankford.

Police did not say which charges were related to which incident.

In the incident on Bowleys Lane about 10 a.m. Tuesday, the suspects exited a black SUV and demanded a 17-year-old victim give them his cellphone, police said. When he refused, the suspects assaulted him and took his phone — lacerating his head — before fleeing in the same SUV, police said.

The crash occurred about 10:52 a.m. as the teens allegedly attempted to flee from a uniformed police officer in the Belair-Edison neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore in the same SUV used in the robbery, police said. Police said the teens were suspects in a string of robberies and burglaries and at least one carjacking in the 24 hours prior to the crash.

The injured officer, in plainclothes and an unmarked car, was stepping out of his vehicle when the crash occurred, injuring his ankle, police said. He had been released from the hospital as of Tuesday evening, and is expected to recover.

After the crash, the two teens bailed out of the vehicle but were captured during foot chases, police said. Various electronics and other items stolen in at least two of the previous burglaries were found in the vehicle they were driving, police said. The SUV had been stolen during a carjacking on Monday, police said.

Police said the two teens "are suspected to be involved in several other incidents" in Northeast Baltimore and that detectives are "working to identify" other juveniles involved in the crimes as well.

Burglary charges "are forthcoming" against the teens, police said. They declined to specify which burglarized items were recovered from the SUV.

Heartwell, of the 3100 block of Ravenwood Avenue, faces a total of 12 charges, according to online court records. He was being held without bail, according to those records.

He could not be reached for comment and did not have an attorney listed.

Heartwell is currently on probation for the unlawful taking of a vehicle in February, for which he was found guilty in March and received a suspended three-year prison term, was ordered to pay $250 in restitution and was placed on probation through 2020, according to online records.

