Teen fatally shot in West Baltimore

A teenage male was fatally shot Saturday night near West Baltimore’s Gilmor Homes complex, police said.

The victim, 18, was found shot in the 1400 block of N. Mount St. just before 8 p.m., police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Orange evidence markers dotted the sidewalk at the intersection of Mount and Presstman streets. Arriving officers encountered a large group of people that dispersed after the victim was taken from the scene.

According to a source, the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system notified officers that 11 shots had been fired.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

