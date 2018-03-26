Three teens were shot in Baltimore on the same day youth rallied against gun violence in Washington

On a day when teenagers from across Baltimore and the nation were in Washington to demand an end to gun violence, three in Baltimore were left bleeding from bullet wounds.

The first, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the leg just after midnight on Saturday morning in the 3300 block of W. Baltimore St., in the city’s Saint Joseph’s neighborhood.

The two others, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, were shot at about 4:44 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Allendale Street, just to the north in the city’s Edgewood neighborhood.

Police announced both shootings over the weekend but did not disclose the age of the victims in the double shooting until The Baltimore Sun requested them on Monday. One of the teens had been shot in the chest, and the other in the neck, though police said they didn’t know Monday which teen had been more critically injured.

Police said both were taken to an area hospital, had been stabilized and were expected to survive. The 16-year-old boy was also expected to survive.

The shootings were both in the Southwest District, the latest in a pocket of West and Southwest Baltimore that has seen a large number of shootings in recent weeks.

In between the bursts of gunfire in Baltimore on Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people — many of them teens — had traveled to Washington for the youth-organized March For Our Lives rally against gun violence. The rally was organized after 17 students and faculty were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., last month.

Among the attendees of the rally were many youths from Baltimore, including 17 from West Baltimore’s Excel Academy, which has lost seven students to gun violence since last school year.

In addition to the three teens shot Saturday, at least three other teens have been shot in Baltimore this month — two of them in the same area as the recent violence. One of those teens is an Excel student.

One 17-year-old boy was shot in the back last Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of Emerson St., in the city’s Shipley Hill neighborhood, just to the east of the Saint Joseph’s neighborhood.

Two 17-year-olds were among 10 people shot the week prior in a burst of gunfire that included two triple shootings. One of the teens was shot on the east side, the other in a triple shooting that also injured a man and a woman in Allendale, just north of Saint Joseph’s.

The other triple shooting, which left two men and a woman injured, was in Penrose, not far to the east.

T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, said two weeks ago that there had been “extra deployments placed on the streets in general” and in the area where all the above shootings occurred, but that unfortunately, “some motivated bad guys were able to get through those deployments.”

Police were not immediately available for comment about the continuing violence in the area on Monday.

At the march in Washington on Saturday, the Excel students had turned many heads with a sign bearing the images of some of their slain classmates and another that read, “In one school year, we lost 7 of our children to gun violence.”

Anyone with information on the weekend shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

