Baltimore Police identify 16-year-old killed on basketball court Tuesday night

Baltimore police identified a 16-year-old boy killed on a basketball court Tuesday night.

Police said Jordan Deshields was shot around 8:20 p.m. next to Mary E. Rodman Elementary School in the 3600 block of W. Mulberry St. in the Allendale neighborhood.

The teen was a student at the New Era Academy, a middle/high school in Cherry Hill, an assistant principal said.

Deshields was the city’s 100th homicide so far this year, and the second teenager claimed by gun violence in the city in less than a week, and the seventh so far this year. By this time last year, 10 teenagers had been killed in Baltimore.

Police said Wednesday that a gun and drugs were found on his body.

Jessica Wilson, a 17-year-old senior at New Era, said earlier this week that the teen was “really positive,” even when he was being “open about all the real stuff he went through.”

Wilson recalled how the boy would tell her and their other friends, “Be safe, I love you,” every time they parted ways.

“I felt sad and wanted to cry but just didn’t,” she said. “It happens every day. Murder in Baltimore is something you have to get used to, but that’s not right.”

The department on Friday also identified a man killed on Wednesday, in the 1200 block of West North Ave., as 49-year-old Arnold Patterson.

Baltimore Sun reporter Talia Richman contributed to this article.

