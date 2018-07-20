Baltimore Police locate car connected to fatal shooting of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes

Baltimore Police said Friday they’ve located the white Mercedes connected to the death of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes, but continue asking the public’s help in locating witnesses to the shooting.

Police announced they have located the vehicle that was seen fleeing the shooting July 5, but did not say how the development may have advanced the case. They continue to search for witnesses and a suspect.

“We want people who might know something to come forward,” interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle said.

Taylor died Thursday, two weeks after being struck with a bullet while riding in the back seat of a Honda Accord in Southwest Baltimore.

Police spokesman T. J. Smith said a man in the vehicle with Taylor has been charged with gun crimes but not in relation to the murder. The driver of the vehicle that Taylor was in, Darnell Holmes, 33, was arrested July 6 and charged with six gun- and drug-related counts after police said they recovered a loaded gun, a digital scale and heroin from the glove box of her Accord.

During the news conference, Smith announced that police are also investigating the death of another child his week. He said a 1½-year-old child died from trauma and determined to be a homicide.

