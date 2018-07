Taylor Hayes, the 7-year-old girl who was shot while sitting in the backseat of a car in Southwest Baltimore, has died.

Hayes died after “fighting for her life” since she was shot two weeks ago, Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith confirmed.

The second-grader was riding in the backseat of a Honda Accord in the 500 block of Lyndhurst Street when she was struck by a bullet July 5.

This story will be updated.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan