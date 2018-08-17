Arrests made in killing of 7-year-old Baltimore girl Taylor Hayes

Baltimore Police say they have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man with murder in the fatal shooting last month of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes.

Taylor was shot July 5 while riding through Southwest Baltimore in the back seat of a car. She fought for two weeks before dying July 19.

Police announced Friday they had arrested Keon Gray in Anne Arundel County and were driving him back to Baltimore. Police also said they have arrested Gray’s girlfriend, Daneka McDonald, 34, and charged her with being an accessory.

“It won’t bring Taylor back, but at least we’re about to get some type of justice,” said Ebony Ward, the girl’s aunt.

This article will be updated.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton