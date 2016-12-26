Police seeking suspects in three taxi cab robberies in Highlandtown, Mount Vernon.

Baltimore police are seeking information about two people who allegedly robbed three taxi cabs in the city Monday morning.

The first incident occurred in the 200 block of S. Conkling Street in Highlandtown around 4 a.m. The second incident occurred at about 5 a.m. at the intersection of S. East and Eastern avenues. The third occurred just before 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Park Avenue in Mount Vernon.

Police said the two unknown robbers approached the taxi cabs, and at least one of the robbers was armed with a gun during the incidents. Police said the robbers were driving a black car, but no other information was immediately available.

The taxi cab drivers were not injured during the robberies and there were no passengers inside the taxi cabs, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.