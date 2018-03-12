Baltimore County police investigating shooting at Target in Owings Mills

Two men walked into a Target and shot at another man on Monday, according to Baltimore County Police.

“As soon as the shooting happened, everybody fled the location,” said spokeswoman Jennifer Peach.

The two suspected shooters are at large, and the victim’s whereabouts are unknown. Police don’t know whether or not he was actually shot.

Police were called around 5:41 p.m. to respond to a shooting at the store on 11200 Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills. Police said surveillance camera footage showed two men who walked into the store and straight up to the victim. They had some sort of exchange, then the suspects shot at least one round of ammunition at him — possibly more, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the condition of the victim is asked to contact Baltimore County Police.

This story will updated.

