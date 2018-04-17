Family ejected from Baltimore home by police — including SWAT team — after attending viewing

A Baltimore family expressed frustration after police — including a SWAT team — ejected them late Monday night from their home, where they had gathered after attending a family funeral.

“We just came from a viewing,” said Bernadette Goodman, standing on the cold, poorly lit sidewalk a block from her home. She wore a black rubber wristband with the name of her son, Carlos Chase: 1990-2018.

Chase, 28, was shot in the head April 7 while leaving a bar in the 1900 block of Edmondson Ave. in Midtown Edmondson in West Baltimore. His viewing was held at Wylie Funeral Home.

After the repast, Goodman said, the family returned to the house on East Lanvale Street near Barclay Street in Greenmount West, when police surrounded it and called in a SWAT team.

“What do you need a SWAT team for, mister?” she recalled asking an officer.

Family members, including several young children, were made to leave, without time to grab a jacket. A few of Goodman’s nephews were taken in to police headquarters for questioning, she said. She and other relatives said it appeared to them that officers selected the men at random.

A police spokesman did not respond to request for comment Monday night, and officers on the scene declined to say what had prompted the SWAT response. Officers in tactical gear, including shields, could be seen loading their equipment back into their cars.

