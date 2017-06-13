Man wanted for the murder of 5-month-old son turns himself in to Baltimore police

A man wanted for the murder of his five-month-old son turned himself in to Baltimore Police, a department spokesman said Tuesday.

Perry Nelson-Johnson, 31, who faces murder charges in the death of Emmanuel Johnson, turned himself in to Warrant Apprehension Task Force officers, said police spokesman T.J. Smith. Police announced Nelson-Johnson as a suspect on Monday, and release his picture, asking for the public's help locating him.

He is being charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and multiple child-abuse charges, police said. He did not yet have an attorney listed in online court records.

Nelson-Johnson is blind and uses a walking stick, and is believed to have used "a blunt object" — possibly the walking stick — to inflict the injuries on the boy, police said.

Officers discovered the boy unconscious Friday morning in the family's home Friday morning in the 1600 block of N. Smallwood St. He was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His death was ruled a homicide by "multiple blunt force trauma to the head" by a medical examiner, police said.

