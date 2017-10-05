Carroll County man wanted in Baltimore killing found dead in Anne Arundel, police say

A Carroll County man wanted in the killing of a Baltimore man has been found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Anne Arundel County, city police said Thursday.

Police in Anne Arundel received a report about 8 a.m. of a man with a rifle walking into the woods behind 2600 Annapolis Road, which is a CVS Pharmacy, Baltimore police said.

When they arrived, Anne Arundel officers found Joseph Masilek, 45, of New Windsor about five feet into the woods, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Masilek was being sought by Baltimore police in the fatal shooting of 68-year-old Robert Breen about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Summerfield Ave. in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Masilek and Breen knew each other and were involved in a dispute, police said.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun