Suspect arrested in Dunkin' Donuts, Subway robberies, Baltimore police say

Police announced the arrest this week of a man who they suspect of robbing at least nine different Subway and Dunkin Donuts stores in Baltimore.

According to police, Antonio Johnson, 46, confessed to being involved in the incidents after he was apprehended in the 2100 block of Maryland Ave. on Tuesday. Police said they had received a tip of Johnson’s whereabouts.

On Monday, police released a video of the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him. The video was from the robbery of a Dunkin’ Donuts store at 2001 E. Monument St., just east of Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore, about 5 p.m. on Feb. 7, police said.

The man “jumped the counter, displayed a gun and demanded money from the register,” police said. He left without any cash or other property after two customers entered the business, police said.

Police also suspect Johnson in eight other robberies, including at the Subway in the 3800 block of E. Lombard St. on Jan. 23; at the Subway in the 3500 block of Eastern Avenue on Jan. 28; at the Subway in the 300 block of W. Pratt St. on Jan. 30; at the Subway in the 1500 block of W. North Ave. on Feb. 2; at the Subway in the 3200 block of Greenmount Ave. on Feb. 5; at the Subway in the unit block of E. 25th St. on Feb. 8; at the Dunkin’ Donuts in the 2000 block of Maryland Ave. on Feb. 10; and at the Subway in the 3500 block of Eastern Ave. on Feb. 11.

After his arrest, Johnson was taken to Central Booking and Intake Facility and charged with robbery, assault, theft and handgun-related violations. The case did not appear in court records Wednesday afternoon; no defense attorney could be reached.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that their detectives are working with partners from the FBI office in Baltimore on the case.

CAPTION Crime reporters Justin Fenton and Kevin Rector hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit Tuesday afternoon to talk about the Gun Trace Task Force, crime reporting in Baltimore and whatever else the Redditors had on their minds. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Crime reporters Justin Fenton and Kevin Rector hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit Tuesday afternoon to talk about the Gun Trace Task Force, crime reporting in Baltimore and whatever else the Redditors had on their minds. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION USA Today names Baltimore 'the nation's most dangerous city' and Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh responds to the article. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) USA Today names Baltimore 'the nation's most dangerous city' and Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh responds to the article. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik