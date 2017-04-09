Baltimore firefighter met with gunshots after stopping to help in car crash Saturday

A city firefighter was met with gunfire after stopping to help a driver who crashed Saturday afternoon in South Baltimore, police said.

The fire department commander was not hit, and the driver — a 38-year-old whom police said stole the car — ran away. He was arrested after a short chase.

Officers charged Michael Awosika with attempted murder, carjacking, assault, robbery and theft, police said. Online court records did not list Awosika's attorney on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, a woman was taking her 5-month-old grandson out of a Chrysler Sebring in West Baltimore when Awosika climbed in. Police said he pointed a handgun at her, stole her car and drove away, leaving the woman and baby behind. Awosika crashed about two miles away at Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Pratt Street.

A commander with the Office of the Fire Marshal saw the crash and stopped to help. Police said Awosika shot several times at the commander before running off.

Offices found a loaded handgun at the scene, police said.

Awosika was taken to Central Booking.

