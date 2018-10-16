Baltimore City Council to hold hearing on bringing back controversial police surveillance plane

The Baltimore City Council’s public safety committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on possibly bringing back the controversial, previously undisclosed surveillance plane that police said was used to capture criminal activity.

The Ohio-based Persistent Surveillance Systems launched the program in January 2016, allowing a a small Cessna airplane that collected and stored hundreds of hours of footage from scanning city neighborhoods. But the plane was grounded after many expressed outrage that the program was only made public months later through article in Bloomberg Businessweek, which had received exclusive access to the company's testing.

City Councilman Brandon Scott, chairman of the public safety committee, scheduled Tuesday’s hearing at the request of City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, though Scott has expressed concerns about the program.

The founder of the program, Ross McNutt, has for months been visiting community associations and other groups to trying to gain to support to being back the program. Proponents have pointed to the plane as another crime fighting tool in a city that has seen unprecedented violence in recent years.

“Baltimore is the murder capital of the U.S.,” McNutt said in an interview last month. “Fifty-six murders per 100,000 is more than twice all but two major U.S. cities. If that does not get the Baltimore City Council and leadership to act, there is little we can do to help.”

A report completed last year found that the plane provided potential leads in various crimes and helped advanced investigations of seven shootings and three homicides. The report, however, also suggested "a rigorous evaluation" to determine how to make it cost-effective and transparent.

The pilot program was initially kept secret in part because it never appeared before the city's spending board. It has been paid for through private donations handled by the nonprofit Baltimore Community Foundation.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland has opposed the program because it was not disclosed publicly, and because it involves the intense surveillance on all citizens.

The program is "virtually equivalent to attaching a GPS tracker to each and every one of us every time we walk out of our house or office building," ACLU staff attorney David Rocah said previously.

The hearing is a 4 p.m. at the Du Burns Council Chamber at City Hall. The council will also discuss a “Baltimore Crime Gun Intelligence Center” to coordinate information between Baltimore police and federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, according to the meeting’s agenda. Also discussed will be an “expansive auxiliary police program” and the expanded use of telephone and online crime reporting in Baltimore.

Amid a spike in violence at the end of September, Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said the department has been working to expand the telephone reporting unit, where citizens can report minor incidents, freeing up officers more serious incidents.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5