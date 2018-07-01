Man, 31, killed, another injured in Baltimore shootings Sunday

A 31-year-old man was killed and another man was critically injured in separate shootings in Baltimore on Sunday, police said.

The homicide victim, whose name has not yet been released, was shot just after 10:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Charles Street in Charles North, police said. He ran a few blocks to West 20th Street, where he collapsed, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Another man was shot at about 1:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ramsay Street on the southwest side of the city, police said. He was taken to a hospital and because of the seriousness of his injuries, homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation, police said.

His name was not released.

Anyone with information in either shooting is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100. Tips can be submitted anonymously via the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP or by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile app.

Two men were injured when cut by a weapon at about 1:23 a.m. Friday at East 22nd and St. Paul streets in Barclay — two days before and four blocks away from the Charles North shooting, police said. They were taken to a hospital with “lacerations from a sharp edge weapon,” police said.

It’s unclear whether the incidents are related.

Northern District detectives are investigating the cutting incident, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6