Weekend ends with two separate East Baltimore shootings but no killings, police say

Two people were shot in East Baltimore in separate incidents Sunday, according to police, but the city has seen a four-day streak without any homicides.

At about 4:42 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of E. Lanvale St. in East Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood, where they found a man with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and leg. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Later Sunday, at about 10:51 p.m., police investigated a shooting at the 1200 block of N. Potomac St. in East Baltimore’s Berea neighborhood. They found a 19-year-old man who had been shot, and he was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the police department.

Sunday’s shootings occurred after another non-fatal shooting Friday night in West Baltimore, but there were no killings in the city during the weekend.

The most recent shooting death in Baltimore occurred June 20, according to police. Joey Roscoe, 38, died after he was shot in the 3200 block of Clarence Ave. in the Belair-Edison neighborhood, police said.

Baltimore has seen a drop in homicides and other crimes this year compared with 2017, but those declines narrowed in the second quarter. Homicides were down 20 percent through June 16.

