Baltimore police investigating shooting, fatal stabbing, human skeletal remains

One man was shot and another stabbed to death in separate incidents Sunday, according to Baltimore police. Another killing was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office.

A 30-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon around 4:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of Montpelier St. in Coldstream Homestead Montebello, according to police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Sunday around 7:40 p.m., a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the 4200 block of Thayer Court in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Saturday afternoon, officers found what they believed to be “the skeletal remains of a person” in the 1000 block of N. Payson St. in West Baltimore. On Sunday, the medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide by shooting.

