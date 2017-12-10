2 injured in shootings, including 17-year-old boy shot on basketball court

A 17-year-old boy shot in the back on a basketball court in Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello Sunday afternoon, Baltimore police said.

He was one of two people injured in separate shootings Sunday.

Baltimore Police found the 17-year-old boy on a basketball court in the 2900 block of Jenifer Avenue at about 4 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

At about 7:50 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the right leg in Penn North.

An officer who had been walking near the intersection of Pennsylvania and North avenues heard a gunshot and went to investigate.

The man was taken to a hospital and is in good condition, police said.

Anyone with information about either incident can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text a tip to the BPD Mobile App.

