Two dead in separate Baltimore shootings

Two men died in separate shootings in Baltimore Sunday, the 267th and 268th homicides in the city this year.

Early Sunday, around 2:30 a.m., police found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head in the 5100 block of Goodnow Road in northeast Baltimore. Police arrived after receiving multiple calls. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Sunday afternoon, an 18-year-old man died in Northwest Baltimore from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police did not reveal any details about the man or shooting that led to his death, except to say they received several calls around 2:15 p.m. about gunfire in the 3800 block of Norfolk Avenue. Once police arrived, people driving the victim to the hospital flagged down officers.

Including Sunday’s homicides, four people were killed in the city by gunfire this weekend.

Baltimore’s per capita murder rate is on pace to set a record for the third year in a row.

