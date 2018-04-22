Baltimore police: Man killed, woman injured in separate Sunday morning shootings

One man is dead and one woman is injured after shootings that took place Sunday morning in the Reservoir Hill area and in Highlandtown, according to Baltimore Police.

Police said they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Whitelock St. in Reservoir Hill at 6:52 a.m. for a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. A medic was called to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they were also dispatched to the 400 block of South Conkling St. in Highlandtown for a shooting at about 1:30 a.m. There, they found a 33-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Detectives, who are investigating the Highlandtown shooting, said they learned that the female victim was approached by a woman and a man, who was armed. The suspects demanded the victim’s property, and after the victim was shot, police said, the suspects took the victim’s 2003 white and gray Nissan Altima.

Police also said a 36-year-old man walked into an area hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds Saturday just before 5 p.m.

The man was shot in the 1500 block of Carswell St., detectives found.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is urged to call 410-396-2100, and information on the nonfatal shootings can be called in at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

There have now been 29 homicides in Baltimore this month. A 26-year-old man was killed Friday evening after being stabbed during a robbery. And on Saturday, a 19-year-old man died after being shot in Southeast Baltimore.

The year began with a slower pace of shootings compared to 2017, the city’s worst year of gun violence on record, but the number of killings has jumped in April from 16 last month.

