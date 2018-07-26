Misconduct, mismanagement and civil rights struggles: Baltimore Police has had a difficult July

From a federal judge questioning whether officials have what it takes to implement to civil rights reforms, to a sergeant charged after an alleged drunken crash, the Baltimore Police department has had a difficult July.

The Baltimore Sun has published over 20 stories this month reporting on alleged misconduct by officers, budgetary mismanagement and questions over new efforts to hold the department accountable.

The department has been under heightened scrutiny for at least the three years, since the death of Freddie Gray following injuries he sustained in police custody and the U.S. Justice Department’s civil rights investigation that began soon after.

But July has been an especially turbulent month, with stories about individual officers’ misconduct, fallout from the Gun Trace Task Force corruption case, ongoing issues stemming from the civil rights probe and continuing fights over the department’s overtime budget.

Individual officers

The bad news reports began on July 3, with news of an officer being charged with assault. That story yielded two follow-up pieces: One describing how the officer has been the subject of an internal excessive force review and another based on an interview with the assault victim .

On July 13, The Sun reported that a detective with a long history of complaints had been suspended and was facing an internal investigation over allegations of domestic violence that led to a judge ordering him to give up his gun. The next week, the same detective faced an internal disciplinary trial over allegations of misconduct in a robbery investigation.

A sergeant was suspended amid an investigation into a crash that ended up with him being charged with driving under the influence.

On July 16, it emerged that an officer had refused to investigate a report of a man with a gun, saying the problem wasn’t in her district. Police officials said they had identified her the following day and she no longer works for the department.

This week, an officer was charged with drug trafficking and police said they were reviewing video showing an officer loading a boy into a police car saying, “I’m about to send this kid to the [expletive] hospital.”

Gun Trace Task Force fallout

New consequences continued to flow from the federal investigation into the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force, a special unit whose members robbed citizens and were paid unearned overtime.

Federal prosecutors and defense lawyers teamed up early in July to seek the release of a drug dealer who was sent to prison based on testimony from two of the officers . Later in the month, Baltimore County Police said that a former city officer who had joined their ranks was suspended in connection with allegations stemming from the case and that another officer lost his job.

Questions over consent decree

The federal judge overseeing the federal consent decree, which requires the police department to make civil rights reforms, questioned whether the department was up to the task of making change. Earlier in the month, a monitor who is paid to keep an eye on the department’s progressed criticized the department’s decision to lock down a neighborhood as officers investigated the killing of a homicide detective.

A community panel created as part of the consent decree process recommended the creation of a powerful new oversight agency to hold officers accountable. Meanwhile, members of the current civilian oversight board refused to sign a confidentiality agreement that it said was an attempt to gag them.

At a hearing Thursday to update Judge James K. Bredar, he again expressed grave concerns about the department’s ability to implement change without a permanent commissioner.

Battles about overtime

The City Council has become increasingly concerned about the police department’s overtime spending, which ran to almost $50 million last year. Council members said they would start holding monthly hearings to keep an eye on it. And in a largely symbolic move, a council committee refused to approve the budgeting measure necessary to foot last year’s cost. Interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle reassigned 115 officers to patrol the streets in an attempt to rein in costs.