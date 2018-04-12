Panel to study Baltimore Police Det. Suiter killing includes policing experts, retired detectives

The independent panel created to review the Baltimore Police Department’s investigation into the unsolved November killing of Det. Sean Suiter will include seven law enforcement analysts and policing experts, including two retired Baltimore homicide detectives, police confirmed Thursday.

At least three of the seven members of the Independent Review Board had recently applied, unsuccessfully, to serve on the team monitoring the city’s implementation of policing reforms under its consent decree with the Justice Department.

The panel’s two co-chairs — James “Chips” Stewart and James “Chip” Coldren Jr. — are both with CNA Consulting, an Arlington, Va., consulting firm that has helped 200 police agencies across the country adopt body-camera programs. The firm also applied to monitor the Baltimore consent decree, and both were members of the proposed team.

Stewart, a former director for the National Institute of Justice, served on previous independent panels that looked at controversial Baltimore cases, including the 2011 “friendly fire” shooting outside the Select Lounge that killed Officer William H. Torbit Jr. Stewart also led the panel that reviewed the 2013 death of Tyrone West in police custody.

Also on the Suiter panel is Charles P. Scheeler, senior counsel with the DLA Piper law firm. Scheeler led a DLA team that had applied to be Baltimore’s consent decree monitor.

The two homicide detectives named to the panel are Gary Childs and Marvin Sydnor.

Also on the panel are Rick Fuentes, the retired New Jersey State Police superintendent in the administration of Gov. Chris Christie and a once-rumored finalist to head the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Trump Administration; and Peter Modafferi, the retired chief of detectives in the Rockland County district attorney’s office.

Police were set to announce the panelists at a 2 p.m. news conference on Thursday.

The board will operate under a memorandum of understanding with the city, the details of which were still unclear ahead of the news conference.

Suiter, a veteran homicide detective, was fatally shot with his own gun in a vacant West Baltimore lot one day before he was meant to testify before a federal grand jury in a corruption case involving fellow police officers. His death rocked the city.

At first, police said Suiter was investigating a triple shooting in the Harlem Park neighborhood when he was shot in a brief but violent struggle with an unknown suspect. The Baltimore Sun later reported that investigators were also considering other theories, including that Suiter may have committed suicide.

Some community members also have voiced concerns — rejected by police officials — that a more sinister plot to kill Suiter may have been afoot among certain factions within the police department that had reason to be concerned about Suiter’s pending testimony before the grand jury.

The case in which Suiter had been called to testify, against Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, was tangentially related to the much broader corruption probe against Jenkins and other members of the once-elite Gun Trace Task Force — all of whom have since been convicted on federal racketeering charges related to robbing citizens, stealing and re-selling guns and drugs, filing false court paperwork and making fraudulent overtime claims.

The corruption case and Suiter’s death combined rocked the police department last year, which was also the deadliest on record on a per capita basis, with 342 recorded homicides.

The fact that Suiter’s case remains unsolved makes it a top priority for the department, though little progress seems to have been made in the case in recent months.

Just this week, Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa said he was considering taking the investigation away from his homicide unit entirely because they were too close to the case — some of them not just colleagues of Suiter’s, but close personal friends.

Mayor Catherine Pugh and former Commissioner Kevin Davis, whom Pugh fired in January, also publicly disagreed about which of them had decided the FBI should take over the case in December.

It was Davis who asked FBI Director Christopher Wray to take over the case in a letter, though Pugh said this week that she told Davis he needed to make the request. He denied that.

Regardless, the FBI rejected the request, saying they had no reason to believe Suiter’s death was related to his pending testimony or any other federal case and felt it was “prudent” for the Baltimore Police to remain as the lead investigating agency.

City officials have been promising to put an independent set of eyes on the case ever since.

The new panel is not the first such body to be convened by the department. The department convened a similar body to investigate and make recommendations in the police custody deaths of Anthony Anderson and Tyrone West, as well as the Select Lounge shooting.

In that incident, Torbit, who was in plainclothes, was killed by fellow officers who didn’t know he was a cop, after Torbit fired his weapon as he was being kicked and stomped. Also killed was 22-year-old Sean Gamble.

The shooting was the Baltimore Police Department's first incident of on-duty, fatal friendly fire in 80 years.

The review board in that case, appointed by then-Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, worked for less than a year and issued 33 recommendations to the police department. One called for improved supervision and training, including as it related to police investigations of controversial incidents.

The West panel found Baltimore police officers did not use excessive force, but made tactical errors that "potentially aggravated the situation" and did not follow basic policies.

The police department has provided few updates, if any, on the Suiter case in recent months, since they launched a massive manhunt that shut down the Harlem Park neighborhood for days.