Baltimore police to provide noon update on investigation into killing of Det. Sean Suiter

Baltimore Police are set to provide an update midday Friday on their investigation into the killing two weeks ago of Det. Sean Suiter.

It was not immediately clear what that update would entail.

Suiter, a homicide detective, was fatally shot in the head amid what police have described as a violent struggle with an unknown suspect on a troubled block in West Baltimore two weeks ago.

Suiter was on duty at the time, investigating a prior triple killing in the neighborhood.

There have been no arrests in his case, despite a $215,000 reward for information leading to one.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis disclosed publicly last week that Suiter had been slated to testify the day after he was killed before a federal grand jury in a police corruption case involving Sgt. Wayne Jenkins — one of eight members of the police department’s Gun Trace Task Force who have been indicted on federal racketeering charges.

On Thursday, federal prosecutors filed a new indictment against Jenkins, alleging he duped Suiter seven years ago into finding drugs that Jenkins had planted in a man’s car.

Jenkins has not entered pleas n the cases against him. Several other members of the Gun Trace Task Force have pleaded guilty.

Police have maintained Suiter’s intended testimony was not related to his shooting, but the timing has led to swirling speculation around the case.

City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Councilman Brandon Scott, chair of the public safety committee, have called on police to turn the investigation into Suiter’s death over to the FBI.

“An independently conducted investigation would be the quickest way to provide the public and those who loved Det. Suiter with the answers they rightly deserve,” Young and Scott wrote in a letter to Davis.

Police declined to address Young and Scott’s request on Thursday, noting their intention to provide updates on the case today.

CAPTION Baltimore sees 319th killing of 2017, eclipsing last year's homicide total. Baltimore sees 319th killing of 2017, eclipsing last year's homicide total. CAPTION Baltimore Police released body-camera footage showing a struggle between an officer and a suspect in South Baltimore that ended late Wednesday with the officer being shot in the hand. Baltimore Police released body-camera footage showing a struggle between an officer and a suspect in South Baltimore that ended late Wednesday with the officer being shot in the hand.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun