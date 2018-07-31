Independent board reviewing Baltimore Police Det. Suiter's death to vote on key issues today

The independent board reviewing the investigation into the death of Baltimore Police homicide detective Sean Suiter was to vote on its conclusions about the case Tuesday, and its final report could be made public within a month, the panel’s chair said.

Though its findings were originally expected by the end of July, board chair James “Chips” Stewart said the group has been conducting additional interviews and are waiting on the results of a new forensic test. He would not describe the nature of the test.

“The board is in the process of completing its review and is producing a comprehensive report that will bring clarity and additional evidence and conclusions” to the case, Stewart said.

Suiter was shot in the head on Nov. 15, 2017 while conducting a follow-up investigation on a homicide case in West Baltimore. Police have said they believe he was shot with his own gun at close range, and his death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office. Despite a $215,000 reward, the case remains unsolved and investigators were said to have no significant leads.

Questions have been raised about the circumstances of the case. Suiter’s death occurred just one day before he was set to testify before a grand jury investigating the Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal, and some within the police department believe the evidence points to a suicide.

“We will bring clarity to that issue,” Stewart said Tuesday.

Former Commissioner Darryl De Sousa convened the independent review board, comprised of two retired homicide detectives and other outside experts, to review not only Suiter’s death but the department’s lockdown of the Harlem Park neighborhood for days after the fatal shooting. The latter has already come under criticism from the consent decree monitoring team.

The board has held four public meetings, and Stewart has been tight-lipped about the direction of their review. The group has conducted interviews with more than 30 people, as had has made three sites visits to Bennett Place, where the shooting occurred. Stewart said Tuesday that the panel also tracked down “a witness to [the incident] that reconfirmed what they had initially told the Police Department.”

Stewart praised Det. Sgt. James Lloyd, the lead police investigator, who he said “helped us locate evidence and also helped us locate other people who could provide information relative to this investigation.”

Stewart said the panel had spoken with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI, which investigated the Gun Trace Task Force case.

The board’s report will first be submitted to the Police Department, who will have 10 days to issue a response that will be incorporated into the final report.

