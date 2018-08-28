Independent review board releases report that finds Baltimore Police Det. Sean Suiter likely committed suicide

Baltimore Police on Tuesday released a report from an independent review board that concludes homicide Detective Sean Suiter was not killed by an assailant, but likely took his own life.

The seven-member board, which has been reviewing the case since April, wrote that the evidence “simply does not support anyone other than Detective Suiter himself firing the fatal shot.”

“The community should not fear that a ‘cop killer’ is on the loose,” the report concludes. “The homicide detectives who worked so diligently should not be considered unsuccessful in failing to find a non-existent killer.”

More broadly, the report sharply criticizes police for their handling of the case and says the department has been “plagued by credibility issues and operational missteps.”

Contrasting opinions about how Suiter was killed had been swirling within the Baltimore Police Department since early in the investigation, even as the state medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Some believed the evidence lacked any indication of a suspect and pointed to his death being a suicide staged to look like a killing, while others said that theory strained credibility and was a convenient out for an agency struggling to solve the death of one of its own.

The board’s findings are informal recommendations, but could lead to police and the state medical examiner reclassifying the case. Chief Medical Examiner David Fowler received a copy of the report Tuesday afternoon and said his office could revisit its ruling.

Suiter was shot on Nov. 15 in the 900 block of Bennett Place, while conducting a follow-up investigation on a triple homicide. Police locked down the surrounding neighborhood of Harlem Park, and a reward for Suiter’s killer reached more than $200,000. They had no leads on a suspect and recovered no DNA or fingerprints.

An attorney for Suiter’s wife, Nicole, said she was informed of the finding last week and was “shocked” by the conclusion, and would offer more comments after reading the full report.

Among the board’s findings:

• Investigators “failed to record where the fatal bullet was found and the precise reasons why the particular search was undertaken.”

• Police were unable to produce photos of a key piece of evidence: blood on Suiter’s shirt sleeve. The panel said it retrieved the shirt and had photos taken.

• Crime scene logs were not maintained properly.

• Former Commissioner Kevin Davis made “inaccurate and extensive public statements about the investigation that eroded credibility in the investigation.”

Davis, who was at the helm of the department when Suiter was shot, but was fired in January, came out against the board’s finding of suicide on Monday.

“It’s OK at the end of the day to say we still don’t know,” Davis told The Baltimore Sun. “We talk about probabilities and possibilities. When I left in January 2018, the probability was homicide. Suicide was always a possibility, but the strength of the evidence didn’t support it.”

The review board cited evidence that Suiter’s gun was used to shoot him at very close range, as well as his impending testimony the next day before a federal grand jury investigating police corruption.

Suiter was shot one day before he was set to appear before a federal grand jury investigating the Gun Trace Task Force corruption case, a fact that did not become public for a week. He was to offer testimony about a 2011 incident in which drugs were planted on a man who fled police and got into a fatal crash. Police have said the FBI told them Suiter was not a target of that investigation, though convicted GTTF Detective Momodu Gondo later testified that he had stolen money from citizens along with Suiter.

Det. Sean Suiter, 43, died after being fatally shot in November, Baltimore Police said. The independent panel appointed to review Suiter's death has concluded that the officer likely took his own life.

Suiter made a brief radio transmission before he was shot. Police believe three shots were fired from his gun, including the fatal gunshot that entered his head behind the ear and traveled forward.

His partner on the scene, David Bomenka, did not see an assailant, but told investigators that he believed Suiter was engaging someone he had seen earlier that day.

No suspect DNA or fingerprints were found on Suiter’s clothing or gun, but Davis told the public that Suiter had been engaged in a violent struggle with his attacker. It was later revealed that dirt on Suiter’s pants was the basis for believing there had been a struggle.

“To me, that’s nothing,” a source with knowledge of the case told The Sun earlier this year. “Dirt on the knee tells me one thing only: that he was on the ground.”

Another source said he struggles with the idea that Suiter’s death was a suicide; if it was, Suiter would have needed “the presence of mind to act like” he was engaging a suspect, knowing Bomenka was close and could possibly see what happened.

A third source noted it was still light out when the shooting occurred; the block where it happened, while mostly vacant, is not abandoned.

“If you’re going to plan a suicide, you’re gonna do a better job than that,” that source said.

Examinations of Suiter’s computer and phone did not reveal any evidence of preparation for a suicide, police said.

