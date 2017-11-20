At six days, investigation into Baltimore Police Det. Suiter's killing in uncharted territory

The search for a suspect in the killing of Baltimore Police Det. Sean Suiter entered a sixth day Monday — putting the case in uncharted territory for an agency with a track record of quickly apprehending killers of its own.

Since 1960, suspects in the killings of city officers have been caught within a few days, according to news accounts and a book, “Some Gave All,” which documents each line-of-duty death in the agency’s history.

In the vast majority of cases, suspects were caught at the scene. The longest period of time between an officer’s killing and the apprehension of a suspect appears to be in 1985, when it took authorities five days to capture a suspect who fled across the country and was apprehended at a bus station in Tulsa, Okla.

Suiter, an 18-year veteran, was shot around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and died the following day. Police have said he was conducting a follow-up investigation on a triple homicide in the area, when he saw a suspicious person a vacant lot and approached. He was shot once in the head.

Police said Friday that the only ballistics evidence recovered from the scene came from Suiter’s service weapon. In pleading for tips, they have not been sharing a suspect description. A reward of $215,000 remains unclaimed.

The area around the shooting scene reopened to the public Monday after days locked down as an active crime scene. Police said they wanted to preserve the scene in the event that new leads emerged, bringing questions from the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, among others. Suiter’s body was not taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy until Saturday.

This decade has been the least deadly for Baltimore Police officers. A city police officer had not been fatally shot by a suspect in the line of duty since 2007, when Troy Lamont Chesley was shot in a robbery while off-duty. Because Chesley used his service weapon to shoot back, the incident is concerned a line-of-duty death. Brandon Grimes, who was convicted in the attack, left a blood trail and was arrested the same day after seeking treatment at a local hospital.

Thirteen city police officers were killed by suspects in the 1970s, including four in 1974.

This article will be updatred.

CAPTION The search for Detective Sean Suiter's killer entered its fourth day Saturday as the officer's body was escorted by police from Maryland Shock Trauma to the medical examiner's office. (Karl Merton Ferron, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video) The search for Detective Sean Suiter's killer entered its fourth day Saturday as the officer's body was escorted by police from Maryland Shock Trauma to the medical examiner's office. (Karl Merton Ferron, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore resident Owen Keith talks about the increase in violence in the city and what he thinks officials should do to help the problem. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore resident Owen Keith talks about the increase in violence in the city and what he thinks officials should do to help the problem. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun video)

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton