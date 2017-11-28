Funeral procession for slain Baltimore detective to shut down I-95 Wednesday afternoon; expect 'major midday delays'

The funeral procession for slain Baltimore Det. Sean Suiter, which could draw thousands of police officers, will shut down interstates 95, 695 and 83, among other roads in the Baltimore area, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, causing “major midday delays,” the State Highway Administration said.

The procession will begin between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. after the service at Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries on Radecke Avenue in Cedonia. It will head southeast on Chesaco Avenue, cross the bridge over I-95, then turn northeast on Horst Road, where it will use an emergency access road near Rosedale Plaza to enter I-95 North, according to the SHA.

It will then take the outer loop of the Baltimore Beltway to I-83 North to Padonia Road en route to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, where Suiter, an 18-year veteran who was shot in the head Nov. 15 while conducting an investigation in Harlem Park, is to be buried. No suspect has been identified in the killing, despite a $215,000 reward for information.

“Motorists should expect major midday delays on Wednesday, November 29,” the SHA said in its traffic advisory.

The SHA and Maryland Transportation Authority will close the main lanes of I-95 North between I-895 and the Beltway and detour traffic onto the express toll lanes, which will be free during the procession. Entrance ramps along the route will be closed “in a rolling fashion” between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., reopening to normal traffic after the procession passes, officials said.

SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar suggested that drivers heading northbound on the east side of the city take the Beltway across the Francis Scott Key Bridge to Dundalk and then use local streets to circumvent the closed sections of the Beltway and I-95.

“We’re just trying to get people to avoid the area and leave earlier or later,” Gischlar said. “The best thing to do is just to give yourself a lot of time.”

Delays are also expected between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Liberty Road corridor between Brenbrook Road and the Beltway, as police and community members pay their respects at a viewing for Suiter at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home in Randallsown.

