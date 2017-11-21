Funeral services planned for slain Baltimore homicide detective

The funeral for slain Baltimore homicide Detective Sean Suiter will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 29 at Mt. Pleasant Church, according to a police department death notice.

Suiter died Thursday after he was shot in the head while investigating a homicide in the notoriously violent Harlem Park neighborhood in West Baltimore. The 18-year department veteran was 43 years old, and leaves behind a wife and five children.

After nearly a week, police have not provided a detailed suspect description. Since at least the 1960s, the city has never gone this long without identifying a suspect in the killing of a police officer.

City and state authorities are offering a $215,000 reward for information.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the family has raised more than $41,000.

There will also be a viewing for Suiter held on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home in Randallstown. The viewing will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

The search for Detective Sean Suiter's killer entered its fourth day Saturday as the officer's body was escorted by police from Maryland Shock Trauma to the medical examiner's office.

