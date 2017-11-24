What we know: a rundown of police accounts of Detective Sean Suiter's killing

The killing of Baltimore homicide Det. Sean Suiter on Nov. 15 remains unsolved, and police have yet to identify a suspect. Here is a rundown of information released by police.

• Suiter and another homicide detective, whom police have declined to identify, visited the 900 block of Bennett Place to investigate a triple homicide that occurred in the block last December.

•The detectives were wearing suits and badges and canvassing for information. They had no plans to meet with a particular person.

• Twenty minutes before the shooting, Suiter and his partner observed someone engaged in “suspicious activity” who police believe is the shooter.

“There were two observations of this suspicious person. One occurred 20 minutes prior, and one occurred just moments before the incident. The first time this suspicious person was observed, according to Detective Suiter’s partner, both DetectiveSuiter and his partner saw the person behaving suspiciously,” Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said. (11/22)

• The shooting occurred in a vacant lot next to 959 Bennett Place, on the west end of the block.

Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter

• Police say that in a brief transmission from Suiter’s radio, the apparent sound of gunfire can be heard.

“It was about two or three seconds. It’s unintelligible right now, but he was clearly in distress,” Davis said. (11/22)

• Police say there were signs of a “violent struggle.”

“The signs of a physical struggle on Detective Suiter’s clothing are evident to us,” Davis said. (11/22)

• The struggle was brief. “It’s a matter of several seconds,” Davis said. (11/22)

-• Three shots were fired from Suiter’s service weapon.

-• No other weapons were fired or found.

-• Suiter was shot once in the head, at close range, with his service weapon

“It was a close-contact gunshot wound to Detective Suiter’s head,” Davis said. (11/22)

-• Police have not said if any DNA or fingerprints of someone other than Suiter were found on the gun.

-• Suiter was still holding his radio in his left hand after the shooting, despite the struggle for his gun.

“We have body-worn camera footage [from responding officers]. Detective Suiter’s radio never left his left hand,” Davis said. (11/22)

• Davis said on Nov. 16 that the partner was “in the immediate vicinity” of the shooting. On Nov. 22, he said the partner is seen on private surveillance tape seeking cover across the street when the gunfire rang out.

“Upon the sound of gunfire, Detective Suiter’s partner sought cover across the street,” Davis said. (11/22)

• Police have declined to describe the partner’s observations and have not identified him, saying he is a witness to a murder. “Witness” is a term used for anyone with information about a case.

The partner did not have his radio with him, and called 911 from his cellphone

• When the partner called for help, dispatchers said he had no suspect description. Officers responding to the scene worried that the shots had come from a nearby building, and in the hours and days after the incident, police searched many nearby vacant buildings.

“Caller reporting that his partner got shot. No description of the suspect, no further,” a dispatcher said.

• Responding officers were dispatched to Bennett and Fremont, the east end of the block.

• On the night of the shooting, a vague possible description of a suspect was provided: an African-American man wearing a black jacket with a white stripe. Davis said this came from the partner.

• Suiter was transported to the hospital in a patrol vehicle, which got into an accident while en route. Suiter was then transferred into an ambulance and taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

• Police said they believe the shooter might have been wounded.

“The evidence available to us suggests the suspect may have been wounded. We’re searching emergency rooms and doctor’s offices,” Davis said. (11/16)

-• Suiter was pronounced dead the day after the shooting. An autopsy was not performed until four days after the shooting because of the decision to donate his organs.

• Police locked down the scene around the shooting through Sunday, Nov. 19. Around mid-day Monday, police returned to the scene. They said information from the autopsy led them to find new evidence in the lot. Davis later said on Nov. 22 that the evidence found was the bullet they believe killed Suiter, which had his DNA on it.

• Suiter was killed the day before he was scheduled to testify before a federal grand jury in the Gun Trace Task Force case. Police say Davis learned of the testimony on Tuesday night, Nov. 21, in a meeting with the acting U.S. attorney and special agent in charge of FBI.

• Mayor Catherine E. Pugh was briefed by Davis on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and said she asked him to tell the public about the testimony. Police say it was a “mutual decision.”

• Suiter was not the target of the federal investigation, Davis said. .

“DetectiveSuiter was going to offer federal grand jury testimony about an incident that occurred several years ago that included officers that are now federally indicted,” Davis said. (11/22)

• Suiter worked earlier in his career with at least three officers indicted in the Gun Trace Task Force case, court records show: Sgt. Wayne Jenkins and Detectives Maurice Ward and Momodu Gondo.

