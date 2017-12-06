Old Goucher raid netted over 16 pounds of suspected fentanyl, police say; 2 men charged

A raid on an Old Goucher corner store netted more than 16 pounds of suspected fentanyl and 13 pounds of suspected morphine, according to preliminary police estimates provided Wednesday.

Two men affiliated with the store have been charged with drug distribution, according to Baltimore Police and court records.

Ahmed Alraohani, 49, of the 5600 block of Hamlet Ave. in the city’s Hamilton Hills neighborhood, has been charged with fentanyl distribution as well as six other drug-related offenses, according to court records.

He was ordered held without bail on Wednesday.

Sharif Shaibi, 22, of the same block, has also been charged with drug-related offenses, police said, though his case did not appear in online court records as of Wednesday afternoon.

Neither Alraohani nor Shaibi could be reached for comment Wednesday, and neither had an attorney listed in court records.

The raid Tuesday on the Charles Village Discount Mart, which only recently opened at the corner of West 22nd and North Charles streets, was based on a search and seizure warrant obtained after a community tip prompted an undercover investigation, police said.

How Alraohani and Shaibi are affiliated with the store was unclear. Police would not elaborate on the connection, other than to say there was an affiliation.

The raid drew substantial attention in Old Goucher in part because a gas-masked hazmat team was called in to secure the drugs — a precaution based on the dangerous nature of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is deadly in small amounts.

Capt. Jarron Jackson, a police spokesman, said police have since estimated that they recovered 7,500 grams of suspected fentanyl, or about 16.5 pounds, and 6,000 grams of suspected morphine, or about 13.2 pounds.

Also recovered were various packaging materials, such as vials, small containers, plastic tubes, clear gelatin capsules, and small Ziploc bags, Jackson said. Other containers with false bottoms were also discovered.

A substantial amount of cutting agent, used to mix with drugs, was found. In addition, about $2,000 in cash was seized, Jackson said.

Jackson said the investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.

“This is like investigating the branches of a tree,” he said. “I’m sure other investigations will spin out of this one.”

Jackson said Tuesday that police believe the drug operation at the store was providing fentanyl to users across Baltimore, particularly in South Baltimore.

