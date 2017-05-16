Baltimore police seek teen suspect in burglary after 'selfies' from stolen iPad are uploaded to victim's iCloud account

Baltimore Police released an image on Tuesday of a teen burglary suspect after it and other "selfies" taken by the teen on a stolen iPad were automatically uploaded to the victim's iCloud account.

The iPad was among several electronic devices that were stolen along with other property during the burglary of a home in the unit block of S. East Avenue in the Patterson Park neighborhood of Southeast Baltimore on Friday, police said.

People use iCloud accounts to back up their data — including photographs — and make it available across multiple Apple devices.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the teen.

Anyone with information about the teen's identity is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

