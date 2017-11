A stolen car was recovered Monday with a 1-year-old girl inside, according to Baltimore police. She was unharmed.

A 2000 Honda Accord was stolen from the 4200 block of Arizona Avenue earlier in the day, police said. The child was inside the car when it was taken.

The vehicle was later found in the 4800 block of Hamilton Avenue, and the baby was unharmed.

Medics were called to check on the child as a precaution, police said.

