Baltimore man, 28, charged with murder for a third time

A 28-year-old man has been charged with murder for a third time after being arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in January.

Keeco Stern was arrested Friday and taken into custody for the Jan. 25 shooting of Lennell Booker, who was killed in his car in the 1100 block of N. Luzerne Ave., police said.

Stern, who had a listed address in Essex, was arrested in the 3200 block of Loch Raven Blvd., police said.

Stern has been twice acquitted after being charged in murders. In 2007, he and his brother were acquitted at trial of killing 48-year-old Mark Robinson in the 2700 block of Harlem Ave.

Then in 2012, Stern was one of four men charged in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Tavon Frederick in Waverly. Two of the men charged in that case were convicted, but Stern and another man were acquitted in 2014.

Stern has been convicted of handgun possession in 2007 and again in 2016, according to court records. In the most recent case, he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of five years, with all but two years suspended.

