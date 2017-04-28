Baltimore prosecutors told to consider consequences for prosecuting illegal immigrants for minor crimes

The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office has instructed prosecutors to think twice before charging illegal immigrants with minor, non-violent crimes in response to stepped up immigration enforcement by the Trump administration.

Chief Deputy State's Attorney Michael Schatzow, in a memo sent to all staff Thursday and obtained by The Sun, wrote that the Justice Department's deportation efforts "have increased the potential collateral consequences to certain immigrants of minor, non-violent criminal conduct."

"In considering the appropriate disposition of a minor, non-violent criminal case, please be certain to consider those potential consequences to the victim, witnesses, and the defendant," Schatzow wrote.

Prosecutors declined to discuss the memo.

Under President Trump, the U.S. Justice Department has made enforcement of immigration laws a priority, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions decrying "filth" brought on by drug cartels and criminal organizations and instructing U.S. attorneys to increase immigration prosecutions.

The Homeland Security Department issued memos in February saying any immigrant in the country illegally who is charged or convicted of any offense, or even suspected of a crime, will now be an enforcement priority.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the Baltimore memo. But in remarks Friday on Long Island, Jeff Sessions decried district attorneys who he said "openly brag about not charging cases appropriately – giving special treatment to illegal aliens to ensure these criminal aliens aren't deported from their communities.

"They advertise that they will charge a criminal alien with a lesser offense than presumably they would charge a United States citizen. It baffles me," Sessions said.

The comments appeared to be in response to the acting district attorney in Brooklyn, N.Y., who earlier this week issued similar instruction to prosecutors there, saying "we must ensure that a conviction, especially for a minor offense, does not lead to unintended and severe consequences like deportation, which can be unfair, tear families apart and destabilize our communities and businesses."

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh, who has sought to reassure immigrants that Baltimore is a "welcoming city" that will not check for proof of citizenship, declined to comment on the State's Attorney's Office memo.

"Mayor Pugh will leave prosecution strategies and tactics to the State's Attorney and her staff," spokesman Anthony McCarthy said in an e-mail.

Baltimore Police said that just as they are not asking for proof of citizenship, they will not take that into account when investigating crime.

"That would put us right back in the situation where we are making a judgment based on someone's immigration status," said spokesman T.J. Smith. "We're not going to do that."

The Trump administration has targeted so-called "sanctuary cities" for cuts by the federal government, but Pugh says Baltimore is not a sanctuary city because it does not run its own jail and can't make decisions about whether to hold people charged with immigration crimes.

The state prison system complies with some federal immigration orders and requests, though it does not hold immigrants in jail beyond their regular release absent a warrant. Baltimore was not among a list of cities recently warned that they faced cuts in aid due to their policies on immigrants.

