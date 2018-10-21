Two men fatally stabbed 2 hours apart in Baltimore

Two men were stabbed to death in separate incidents on Sunday less than two hours apart, according to police.

Just after noon, a 59-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with a family member in the 2900 block of Brighton St. in Baltimore’s Northwest Community Action neighborhood. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Less than two hours later, a 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the 1600 block of Bruce St. in Sandtown-Winchester, approximately one mile from the first stabbing incident. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police did not say whether they believed the two incidents were related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

