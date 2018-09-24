55-year-old man fatally stabbed overnight, Baltimore Police say

A 55-year-old man was fatally stabbed overnight in North Baltimore, police said Monday.

Officers responded at about 12:40 a.m. to the 4900 block of Midwood Avenue, in the city’s Winston Govans neighborhood, for a report of an unresponsive person, police said. There they found a man who had been stabbed; he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police on Monday also identified three people killed in separate instanced last week.

Jamaal Anthony Linton, 26, was killed Sept. 19 in the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue.

Christian White, 23, was killed Sept. 20 in the 4100 Callaway Avenue, according to police.

Oliver Santos, 17, was killed Sept. 22 in the 100 block of Monastery Avenue.

Police ask that anyone with information contact authorities at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crimes Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

