Man stabbed outside Baltimore Convention Center, police say

A 49-year-old man was found with a stab wound outside the Baltimore Convention Center early Friday morning.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing near Howard and Pratt streets around 5:15 a.m., police said. Officers found a man who had been stabbed in the torso. Detectives believe the victim, who is in surgery at an area hospital, appeared to be familiar with his attacker, police said.

Witnesses told police a man wearing a hoodie and backpack was seen running from the scene.

This week, the convention center is hosting the Natural Products Expo East, a trade show that is one of the facility’s biggest events.

Convention center staff could not immediately be reached for comment on the stabbing Friday.

The natural and organic products announced in August that 2018 is the last year the expo will come to Baltimore. Officials said the event, which draws nearly 30,000 attendees to the Inner Harbor, has outgrown convention center’s space.

Police are asking those with information to contact the Baltimore Police Department Central District at 410-396-2411. Anonymous tips can be delivered using the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

