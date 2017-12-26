Man, 23, killed in double stabbing Christmas night in Columbia

A man was stabbed to death and another was wounded in a fight Christmas night in the Trellis Center convenience store in Columbia.

Howard County police said James Fallin Jr., 23, of Columbia, was killed in the fight shortly after 9:30 p.m. Warner Jackson, 22, of Columbia, was treated at the hospital and released, police said.

The two men entered the store in the 10700 block of Hickory Ridge Rd. and got in a fight with a third man, police said. The unknown man stabbed the two then left with a woman.

Police released surveillance video of the man and woman and their vehicle and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for help in identifying them.

Anyone with information can call Howard County police, 410-313-STOP.

