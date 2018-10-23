Police charge suspects in pair of separate stabbing deaths in Baltimore

Baltimore Police have arrested suspects in a pair of separate fatal stabbings Sunday, officials said Tuesday.

Gregory Brown, a 27-year-old homeless man, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his 59-year-old stepfather, Preston Merritt, in the 2900 block of Brighton Street just before 12:30 p.m., police said.

Officers called to the scene found Brown sitting nearby on the ground with a knife in his hand, and were able to disarm and arrest him, police said. Brown and Merritt had previously lived together, and Brown had been asked to leave the home following a confrontation several months earlier, police said.

Brown is being held without bail at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.

Jasmin Thomas, 28, was charged Tuesday in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Antoine Ennels this weekend at the Gilmor Homes public housing complex in West Baltimore, police said.

Thomas, who lives in the 1600 block of Bruce Court, where the stabbing happened, is charged with first-degree murder in Ennels’ death and related weapons violations, police said.

Ennels, of the 1700 block of Lorman Street, was found with stab wounds about 1:40 p.m. Sunday and taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

No number was listed for Thomas’ address, and no family members for her or Ennels could be reached.

Thomas also is being held without bail while awaiting trial.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6