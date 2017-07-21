Baltimore police make arrest in stabbing of local rapper who posted video of aftermath on Facebook Live

Baltimore police on Friday announced an arrest in the stabbing of a Baltimore rapper and anti-violence advocate who streamed the aftermath of his attack on Facebook Live, along with arrests in two other cases.

Police said Martin Andre Coleman, 24, stabbed rapper Tyree Colion in the neck Sunday night. A 3 ½-minute video taken after the incident was viewed more than 40,000 times within the first 24 hours it was posted.

The stabbing occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of E. 29th St. in Northeast Baltimore.

Colion, 41, whose given name is Tyree Moorehead, has promoted “No Shoot Zones” in the city since returning from prison in recent years, a movement pushed with street graffiti and anti-violence events. He says in the video, “Yo, if I die, it’s all good. Keep pushing them zones.”

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference Friday that the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. He said the stabbing was domestic in nature and not related to Colion’s music or activism.

Coleman, who also lives in the block where the stabbing occurred, is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder and related charges. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Police on Friday also announced an arrest in a double shooting that left one man dead and a second injured at a Sunoco gas station in the 3300 block of W. Baltimore St. in Southwest Baltimore on Monday.

Smith said Dwayne Torrence, 23, of the unit block of N. Abingdon Ave. is charged with first- and second-degree murder. Detectives were able to identify Torrence as a suspect using video surveillance and information from the community, he said. Police continue searching for a second shooter.

Legislation being considered by the city council would address defendants like Torrence, “people who have a propensity toward violence,” Smith said.

The legislation would require changing city law to require a mandatory one-year sentence for illegal gun possession in certain areas of the city. Smith noted that Torrence was convicted for illegally possessing a handgun but much of his sentence was suspended in 2015, and is not charged in a homicide.

CAPTION Two Baltimore detectives plead guilty to racketeering charges, face up to nine years in prison Two Baltimore detectives plead guilty to racketeering charges, face up to nine years in prison CAPTION Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby addresses recent police body camera footage; the footage shows an officer planting drugs, the public defender's office says. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby addresses recent police body camera footage; the footage shows an officer planting drugs, the public defender's office says. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

Smith also announced the arrest of 18-year-old Joseph Coats in two robberies.

The first occurred on May 12 on Clipper Heights Avenue where a motorcyclist was stopped and a minivan struck him, Smith said. The motorcyclist was not injured but fell off the motorcycle. The suspect then got out of the minivan, onto the motorcycle and drove off.

Smith said they were able to identify Coats as the suspect using video surveillance footage.

Coats is also charged in a robbery that occurred Sunday on 42nd Street, where a group got out of a vehicle, assaulted the victim and took his property, Smith said. Detectives again used surveillance footage from the area and were able to identify Coats as a suspect.

Smith said Coats was among suspects charged in several “bump and rob”-style carjackings that occurred throughout the city last year. Suspects would strike a vehicle, prompting the victim to get out, and the suspects would jump in and flee.

Smith said Coats was charged as an adult but his case was remanded back to juvenile court. Results of juvenile cases are not public.

Smith said Coats is in custody. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

The victims in both cases suffered injuries that wen’t life-threatening, Smith said.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5