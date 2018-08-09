Man found stabbed to death overnight in Northwest Baltimore

A man was stabbed to death in Northwest Baltimore early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the 5500 block of Park Heights Ave. about 2 a.m. and say they found the man with cuts to his face, neck, torso and head.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the man.

The homicide is at least the 11th in the city this month, despite anti-violence programs including a Ceasefire event last weekend and National Night Out activities Wednesday night.

City homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

