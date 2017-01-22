Man, 24, stabbed to death outside Fells Point Royal Farms

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a Royal Farms store in Fells Point early Sunday, police said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Oscar Acevedo was found with multiple stab wounds outside the store at 2050 Fleet St. He died at the hospital.

Police believe Acevedo was in a fight with someone when he was stabbed.

Police did not have a suspect Sunday morning.

Police also continue to investigate the shooting of a 35-year-old man who checked himself into a hospital Saturday night. The man was shot in his stomach around 11 p.m. in the 3800 block of Brooklyn Ave. in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore, police said.

And police identified a 34-year-old man shot and killed Friday night downtown in the 100 block of N. Howard St. Police said the victim was Shawn Davis of the 4000 block of Corse Ave. in Northeast Baltimore.

Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

