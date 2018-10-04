Police investigating claim that 'squeegee' smashed a window in downtown Baltimore

Baltimore police are looking into an incident in which a “squeegee kid” at a city intersection allegedly smashed a driver’s rear window, a spokesman for the department said.

The driver posted photos and video of the incident in a Federal Hill Facebook group. He was driving at the intersection of Hamburg and Russell streets when he refused a windshield wash from a male washer, who then smashed his rear windshield, he said in the post.

Contacted by The Baltimore Sun, the driver said he did not want to be publicly identified.

“We’re not gonna tolerate violence from anyone,” police spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference Thursday. “That’s a violent act — destruction of property, potential assault — so it’s something that we’re looking into.”

No charges are pending yet in the case, Smith said.

Last year, Mayor Catherine Pugh launched the Squeegee Corps, a program aimed at corralling youth who wash windshields at congested intersections in Baltimore.

Smith said police have not seen such violence from squeegee kids at that particular intersection, though the department has heard about them becoming violent.

“We’ve gotten reports from people of some of them becoming a little bit more aggressive than not,” he said. “But again, one bad apple spoils the bunch.”

