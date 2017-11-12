Masked shooter kills man leaving Baltimore store, police say

A 26-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon while leaving a store, according to Baltimore Police. He died later at the hospital.

Police found the victim who had been shot in the buttocks at 2:40 p.m. in the unit block of North Spring Street in the Washington Hill neighborhood.

The man had been leaving a store on Spring Street when he was shot by an unknown person with a mask, police said. Detectives believe the motive was robbery, police said.

The man was conscious and breathing when he arrived at Johns Hopkins Hospital, but he died at the hospital, police said.

The killing ended a streak of six days without a killing in Baltimore following a call for a Ceasefire last weekend. An off-duty Washington, D.C., police officer was killed that Saturday, and a man was killed Monday morning near the Northwestern district police station, but the city did not see a homicide from that point until Sunday afternoon’s shooting death.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips also can be texted to 443-902-4824.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this report.

CAPTION A Baltimore police officer is being praised by the department for de-escalating a situation in which a man with a knife appeared to be trying to provoke police into shooting him. A Baltimore police officer is being praised by the department for de-escalating a situation in which a man with a knife appeared to be trying to provoke police into shooting him. CAPTION As overall crime increases in Baltimore, so have violent crimes by juveniles. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) As overall crime increases in Baltimore, so have violent crimes by juveniles. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun)

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter