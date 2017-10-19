Baltimore officials say they've cleaned vandalized speed camera

City officials said Thursday they’ve cleaned and put back into operation a Northwest Baltimore speed camera that was vandalized this week.

A video posted to Twitter on Tuesday showed someone spray-painting over the camera’s lens in an attempt to block it from taking photos. The caption to the tweet read: “When u get fed up wit the tickets.”

The camera is located by Frederick Douglass High School in the 2000 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway.

Adrienne Barnes, spokeswoman for the Baltimore Department of Transportation, said the agency learned of the vandalism Wednesday night.

“We found that the camera glass lenses was spray-painted,” she said. “We have also asked our vendor … for any photos or video of the vandal.”

She added that Baltimore police had been notified “and responded accordingly.”

Mayor Catherine Pugh revived the city’s speed camera system this summer. In its first two months of operation, 10 cameras issued more than 50,000 citations totaling $2 million in fines.

