Police district commander replaced in hard-hit area

Baltimore police Major Brian Hance announced on Monday that he will no longer oversee police's Southern District, a region that has led Baltimore in homicides this year.

Hance announced that he had been transferred to the Watch Commander position within the department while Major Steve Ward would replace him in the Southern District, which includes neighborhoods such as Federal Hill, Pigtown, Westport and Brooklyn.

"He has several years of command experience, and has a wealth of knowledge about this great city," Hance wrote in a post on the social media site NextDoor. "I hope to see you as I take on the role and responsibilities as the Watch Commander."

On Friday, three people including a 17-year-old were wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn while another man sustained a gunshot wound in a separate shooting in Westport. Eleven people have been killed in the Southern District so far this year out of 52 homicide victims citywide.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith declined to comment on the reason behind Hance's transfer, saying the department does not discuss personnel decisions.

jgeorge@baltsun.com

Twitter.com/justingeorge