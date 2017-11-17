Third suspect arrested in shooting death of South Baltimore man

A third suspect has been arrested in the killing of a South Baltimore resident on Tuesday, city police said Friday.

Circumstances around Friday’s arrest — including the suspect’s name and where the suspect was arrested — were not immediately available.

Alexander Wroblewski was shot dead Tuesday morning outside a Royal Farms store, near the new Anthem House development off Fort Avenue. Earlier in the week, police arrested two suspects in Atlanta.

The 41-year-old Locust Point man had stopped at a Royal Farms store on Key Highway at around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday for a snack of milk and cookies after work. He was followed out of the store and shot to death by an unknown assailant, police said.

The gunman jumped into a vehicle and fled, police said.

Police on Wednesday said they had charged Tonya Arnita Hayes, 37, as being involved in the death of Wroblewski, and were seeking her location and the identities of the two other suspects. Police then said the shooter had been identified as Hayes’ boyfriend, and both were taken into custody in Georgia on Wednesday afternoon.

At that time, police described the third suspect as Hayes’ 20-year-old son.

Baltimore Police initially announced all three suspects had been captured Wednesday. U.S. Marshals in Atlanta suggested the announcement was premature.

This story will be updated.

